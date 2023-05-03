All hands on deck for OKIB as Whiteman's Creek floods; effects of wildfire add to concern

Photo: Parker Cove Resident

Roadways in Parker Cove are crumbling under the constant pressure and unrelenting rushing of water from Whitemans Creek.

Residents are sharing pictures of the rapidly eroding infrastructure. There are unconfirmed reports a car, one block from beach, has been swept into the Okanagan Lake by the torrent.

As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, residents were without running water. No water and the looming threat of evacuation in the middle of the night had many people leave their homes on their own accord.

At last count, 17 homes were evacuated early Tuesday morning and many remain on evacuation alert.

Although there are several creeks on Okanagan Indian Band land, Whitemans is their top priority at this stage of the spring melt.

Allan Louis has been a band councillor since 1999 and has witnessed severe flooding in the past.

“They’re calling this the one-in-200-year flood,” he said.

What makes this year’s runoff concerning, he explains, is the White Rock Lake wildfire that ravaged the watershed. The burned timber that remains may come loose.

“After the fires, the earth doesn't hold water like it used to,” Louis says. “There could be more slides and we just don’t know what will come down.”

Louis says members of the OKIB are being joined by provincial watershed and forestry experts. Their surveillance of the situation is being done by both land and air. Louis says helicopter trips are being taken over the area multiple times a day.

There is also the potential for backup in the creek. Debris could amass in an area along the creek and either come down all at once or create a backup that diverts water to areas it shouldn’t be flowing, he said.

While crews are watching the situation on the ground and by helicopter, the OKIB is warning residents in any affected areas to be ready to evacuate, “as this is a fast evolving event.”

Whiteman's Creek flows under Westside Road before spilling into Okanagan Lake at Parker's Cove, where flooding has impacted the community.

There are crews stationed by the bridge deck 24 hours per day in anticipation of debris jams. An excavator is on standby to remove anything that threatens water flow or the integrity of the bridge itself.

Area residents are being asked by the First Nation's Emergency Operations Centre to prepare for the potential of an evacuation.