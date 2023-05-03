Survey seeks public input for Vernon budget planning process

Photo: File photo

Have your say on Vernon’s 2024 budget planning process.

A survey for public input has been opened and is available at engagevernon.ca. It will be live until May 26.

Input will help council plan for the next five-year budget cycle.

“This survey is intended to help mayor and council understand the public’s priorities on various services provided by the city,” says city spokesperson Christy Poirier.

This is the first step in developing next year's city budget.

Responses will be reviewed as part of council's budget deliberations, expected to begin in December.

“Prior to the budget deliberation meetings, administration reviews each area of operation and prepares recommendations for potential adjustments. Council then reviews the recommendations, and the feedback provided by members of the public, to make informed decisions,” the city says.

Vernonites will be asked a series of yes or no questions about how satisfied they are with current city services.

Participants can provide feedback on policing, fire protection, road work, parks and public spaces.

The survey also allows for input on hot-button topics such as protective services like crime prevention and bylaw compliance.