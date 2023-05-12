Tolko donation helps Sleep in Heavenly Peace build beds for kids in need

Chelsey Mutter

Twenty beds will be going to kids in need, thanks to Vernon's Tolko Industries donating enough wood to build them.

Leaders from the Vernon-based forestry giant recently joined members of the Sleep in Heavenly Peace group to help build beds for underprivileged children.

"Tolko is really committed to giving back to the community, and this is one way that we can do that," explained Tolko's Kyle Happy.

Managers from across Western Canada came to Vernon to build the beds as part of the company's giving back initiative.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace believes all children deserve a place to rest their heads and provides the beds free to families in need.

"To be able to have a large corporation, or group of volunteers from the community come out and participate in this actually helps us as the Vernon chapter in order to be able to deliver beds to kids," said Mark Parr with Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

"To have the manpower to be able to come out and do this is great, because they have the resources" to get more beds out there, he said.

The non-profit organization has chapters across Western Canada.

In Vernon, high school students also volunteer their time to build the beds.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is looking to expand, including to Kelowna.

Anyone interested in helping out is encouraged to visit shpbeds.ca.