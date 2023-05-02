Enderby's Starlight Drive In Theatre opens for season this weekend

Photo: Facebook

Drive-in movie season returns this weekend with the opening of Enderby's Starlight Drive In Theatre.

"We are good to go for this weekend!" management says on the Starlight Facebook page.

Opening weekend will feature Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and Starlight's No. 1 from last summer, Top Gun Maverick.

"Pepsi arrived, popcorn arrived, screen painted, and the view is awesome from 65 feet above the field," Starlight wrote on Monday.

The drive-in theatre is one of few left in Western Canada and is a nostalgic local landmark for residents of the North Okanagan.

Advance tickets now on sale now at ticketseller.ca.