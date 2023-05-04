Arts Council of the North Okanagan stages murder mystery Murder in Peachville

Photo: Contributed

A town full of secrets awaits the Arts Council of the North Okanagan's first murder mystery fundraiser.

The Murder in Peachville event will take place May 27, 5 p.m., at the Schubert Centre.

The fun-filled evening of mystery and intrigue will support the ACNO's mission to promote arts and culture in the North Okanagan.

It's an opportunity for guests to immerse themselves in a thrilling mystery the moment they walk through the door and to play an active role in solving the crime.

The event includes appetizers, a glass of wine, live music, cash bar, a local artisan sale, 50/50 draw, three-course dinner, raffles, and lots of prizes.

"It's a unique and exciting way to support arts and culture while experiencing a one-of-a-kind dining experience," says ACNO manager Shawna Patenaude.

The play is written by Wendy Stevens and directed by Val Heuman, with the cast including "some very recognizable community members," says Patenaude.

Newly elected arts council president Barbara Keith also brings her many years of experience to the event.

Next up for the arts council is its Rail Trail Plein Air Festival on June 11, and the Culture Days Festival from Sept. 22 to Oct. 15.

A new fall plein air event is being added this year, in which artists are invited to paint outdoors at Allan Brooks Nature Centre.

Tickets to Murder in Peachville are $68.50 at www.ticketseller.ca or 250-549-SHOW (7469).