Get your green thumbs ready for Allan Brooks Nature Centre plant sale

Photo: Contributed

The Allan Brooks Nature Centre spring plant sale is a big bloomin' deal.

The popular event for green thumbs returns May 20 at the centre high above Vernon off Commonage Road.

The sale has exploded in popularity over its 20 years.

ANBC members, volunteers and donors pot the plants themselves, grow them from seed, or take cuttings from their own gardens.

"Some years, one person would pot up to 500 plants," says member Ann Cordingley.

The plant sale is one of the centre's most important fundraising events, says manager Cheryl Hood.

"We do not receive any federal or provincial funding, and events like this are an important part of our operations," says Hood.

"We have a great dedicated volunteer crew experienced in events like this. They are here every year to help us get started on the right foot for the season."

"I love gardening and seeing how happy people are when they buy their plants. It's always interesting to see what plants arrive each year. Sort of like going to a potluck dinner. One year it's all salads and the next year there are no salads and it's all desserts! We never know what plants we’ll have," says Cordingley.

Plants can be donated May 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the centre.