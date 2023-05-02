Parker's Cove residents were told to evacuate in middle of the night

Photo: Tracey Prediger

This isn’t the first time residents of Parker Cove have come together because of rising flood waters.

Whiteman’s Creek, which borders the community, has spilled its banks before, most recently in 2017.

Steve Brandle’s home backs on to the creek, and for days he’s been watching crews as they installed a tiger dam. After 1 a.m. Tuesday, the creek rushed over the bright orange bladder, flowing through the community off Westside Road.

It wasn’t long after that Brandle got a knock on his door – it was time to evacuate.

“How do you decide what to pack at that time of the morning?” he said while returning to check on his property.

Taylor Hewak just moved to Parker Cove and was also evacuated.

“Police came to our door about 3 a.m. and let us know the neighbourhood was evacuating,” Hewak says.

Anyone living on Falcon Avenue below Cougar Street was told to leave their homes; the rest of Parker Cove was put on evacuation alert.

At the end of Falcon Avenue, where the road stops and the beach begins, there’s a waterfall of creek water spilling into Okanagan lake.

Sandy Croaker lives a few doors away and is worried.

“I just hope the lake doesn’t flood with the amount of rain we are expecting,” she said while sandbagging.

“I think we have put out over 4,000 sandbags already, and there’s more sand and trucks coming,” said Croaker.

Craig Moore owns Rider Ventures, a wildfire and flood protection service.

“Our main concern right now is the protection of residents and the infrastructure here,” he said.

His crews have been sandbagging to protect homes and prevent the water from flooding septic fields that already show signs of water pooling.

“There’s a lot of work to be done,” Moore said.

Water was already on Dawn Wilkinson's newly landscaped lawn when her cat woke her up before the knock on her door came.

“My cat must have heard the water rushing down the street; feeding time isn’t usually until 5,” she said.

Water hasn’t crept into her home, but the gravel that borders her driveway is being washed away. A few metres away, the road has already buckled.

Many residents are watching the water rise, taking pictures and ensuring their neighbours are safe. All are hoping the forecast for days of heavy rain will change.

“The biggest thing right now for us is resident safety,” said James Boschman, Parker Cove’s property manager. “That, and we have to redirect this water.”

For now, all homes still have power.

“Fortis is monitoring the situation, and we are making sure our residents are getting emails with the latest information,” he said.