MP Mel Arnold awarded as a Water Warrior for work on invasive species

Photo: Contributed

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold has been recognized as a Water Warrior.

Arnold received the award Monday in Ottawa from a group of eight organizations that work to fight aquatic invasive species in Ontario’s Great Lakes.

Closer to home, Arnold has campaigned for funding to keep invasive zebra and quagga mussels out of B.C. waters.

If the mussels take hold in the Okanagan, they could devastate lakes and beaches, municipal water infrastructure, and cost governments and the tourism industry millions of dollars.

"I thank organizations across the North Okanagan-Shuswap on the front lines in the fight against invasive species," Arnold said as he accepted the award.

"The daily work of the Okanagan Basin Water Board, Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society, Fraser Basin Council, Columbia Shuswap Regional District and other groups and local governments is essential to protecting our waters and informs my continued advocacy in Ottawa."

Arnold said he will continue to press the federal government for resources to protect B.C. waters and aquatic habitats, and to raise public awareness on preventing the spread of aquatic invasive species.

"I am honoured to receive this recognition," he said.

Arnold was given the award during Great Lakes-St Lawrence Day on the Hill in Ottawa.

Invasive species "continue to pose acute threats to the waters and ecologies across Canada, including British Columbia, and much work remains to be done to prevent the spread of AIS and protect our waters and ecosystems for future generations of Canadians," he said.

A total of 191 non-native and invasive aquatic species have taken root in the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence.

Their proliferation "should inform the essential work of protecting B.C. waters," said Arnold.

"An ounce of prevention is truly worth a pound of cure."

Arnold's conservation work pre-dates his election. He has been involved in local, provincial and national conservation organizations and has volunteered to protect water and aquatic habitats.