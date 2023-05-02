Water quality advisory issued for Westshore and Killiney Beach

Photo: Google Maps

A water quality advisory has been issued for Westshore and Killiney Beach residents.



The Regional District of Central Okanagan has issued the precautionary advisory due to increased turbidity in the Okanagan Lake water source due to high stream flows, particularly in areas impacted by the White Rock Lake wildfire



The advisory affects approximately 289 properties connected to the Westshore water system and 295 properties connected to the Killiney Beach water system.



It's recommended that all customers, especially those with weakened immune systems, children and the elderly boil water intended for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth for at least one minute.

As a safe alternative, use bottled or distilled water.



The advisory will remain in effect until testing confirms water quality is within acceptable Canadian drinking water guidelines.