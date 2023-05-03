Butterflies are Free opens tonight at Powerhouse Theatre

Photo: Powerhouse Theatre

Butterflies are Free at Vernon's Powerhouse Theatre – the play, that is.

The comedy about a young man living in Greenwich Village sees him leave his over-protective mother and fall for his neighbour.

It opens at the Powerhouse tonight.

Butterflies are Free is based on the 1972 film starring Goldie Hawn and Edward Albert. It was originally written by Leonard Gershe, who wrote the screenplay for Funny Face.

“It's a bit of a farcical comedy with some really touching family moments,” says Emily MacArthur, marketing director for the show.

“Some really lovely exploration of discovering self confidence, and discovering new things about yourself.”

The play is directed by Therese Parent and features a mix of local and visiting actors, some relatively new, others veterans.

“They've become a really tight knit, really gelled cast, " says MacArthur. “Which is always exciting to see, it doesn't always happen in the theatre.”

Butterflies are Free runs May 3-6 and May 10-13 at 7:30 p.m., with one matinee on May 7 at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketseller.ca.

After its Vernon run, the play will head to Kelowna for a performance at the Okanagan Zone Theatre Festival.