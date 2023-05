Photo: Contributed

North Okanagan high school students will converge upon Okanagan College, Wednesday.

The Experience OC event at the Kalamalka campus will see more than 450 high school students from the Greater Vernon, Armstrong and Lumby areas get a taste of what college life is like for a day.

Students will have the chance to attend 37 different sessions led by college instructors to explore the many post-secondary education options offered at OC.