Vernon set to get Scandalous with Noir Dance

Photo: Noir Dance

Vernon is set to get a little bit scandalous this June.

The burlesque show Scandalous, put on by Noir Dance comes to Marten Brewing June 1.

The show embraces "women's sensuality, that's why the title of the dance is scandalous," says Rachel Nunez, creator of Noir Dance.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. For tickets, click here.

"They can expect a variety of dances, from burlesque, to jazz, to a little bit of hip hop, basically a mix," says Nunez.

Noir Dance recently performed in Kelowna to a sold out crowd of 375 people. Here in Vernon, there’s room for 250 people to catch the show.

Martens will still be serving food and drinks during the performance.

Nunez says the evening could be a fun date night, bachelor or bachelorette party, but anyone 19+ is welcome to attend.

"I had a 95-year-old couple come," says Nunez. "They just loved it, and they were so adorable."

Noir Dance started in 2020 when Nunez wanted to create an inviting and inclusive space for dancers in the Okanagan.