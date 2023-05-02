Young man attacked by trio at Hidden Lake campground in North Okanagan

Photo: BC Rec Sites & Trails

Police are investigating an assault at a North Okanagan campground.

The assault happened in the early hours of April 30 at the Hidden Lake forest service campground near Ashton Creek, east of Enderby.

"Over the weekend, a group of young persons were camping in the area and met up around a campfire with another group of young persons who were not known to them," says North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Tania Finn.

"As the evening progressed, an argument ensued between a 21-year-old man and three individuals from the unknown group."

When the man sought refuge in his vehicle, the trio followed and caused a significant amount of damage to the vehicle.

During the incident, the victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to hospital by the group he was camping with.

The investigation is in the early stages, and police request anyone has with information contact Const. Hornoi at the Enderby detachment, 250-838-6818.