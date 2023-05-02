OKIB issues evacuation order at Parker's Cove due to swollen Whiteman's Creek

Tracey Prediger

UPDATE: 9:30 a.m.

An evacuation order has now been issued at Parker's Cove on the Okanagan Indian Band reserve as Whiteman's Creek floods.

OKIB officials, fire department members and bylaw staff are expediting the evacuation Tuesday morning.

The evacuation order is in effect for the following areas:

Parkers Cove residents on the south side of Falcon Avenue adjacent to Whiteman's Creek

Residents 161-195 Falcon Avenue, including 54 and 55

Those residents should leave the area immediately and register at the New Horizons building, 8 Bonneau Rd.

Those needing transportation assistance should call 250-241-5809.

Evacuees should also shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers, close all windows and doors.

Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and keys) only if they are immediately available. Take pets in pet kennels or on leash.

UPDATE: 7:35 a.m.

Parker's Cove residents report Whiteman's Creek has spilled its banks.

Parts of the neighbourhood on the Okanagan Indian Band reserve are under evacuation alert due to spring runoff and debris clogging the creek.

Castanet will have a reporter at the scene this morning and will update as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: 5:54 a.m.

The Okanagan Indian Band has issued an evacuation alert for some Parker's Cove residents due to rising waters in Whiteman's Creek.

The band advised Monday of heavy debris clogging the creek at the bridge at Westside Road and of logs and other debris flowing into Okanagan Lake.

"Water continues to rise in the localized area and is nearly hitting the top of the tiger dams which have been installed as a mitigation effort," OKIB alerted residents shortly before midnight.

The evacuation alert affects residents of Falcon Avenue south adjacent to the creek and those north of Raven Road, along Saskatoon Road.

The OKIB Emergency Operations Centre issued the alert "because of the potential danger to life and health," the band wrote on its Facebook page.

Residents should be prepared to leave on short notice.

"Water levels continue to fluctuate, and multiple contributing factors could result in mitigation structures failing. OKIB teams will continue to monitor the situation and provide residents with timely updates as soon as possible."

Further information is expected to be released by midday.

Homes under the evacuation alert include: