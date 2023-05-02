OKIB issues evacuation alert at Parker's Cove due to swollen Whiteman's Creek

Photo: OKIB

The Okanagan Indian Band has issued an evacuation alert for some Parker's Cove residents due to rising waters in Whiteman's Creek.

The band advised Monday of heavy debris clogging the creek at the bridge at Westside Road and of logs and other debris flowing into Okanagan Lake.

"Water continues to rise in the localized area and is nearly hitting the top of the tiger dams which have been installed as a mitigation effort," OKIB alerted residents shortly before midnight.

The evacuation alert affects residents of Falcon Avenue south adjacent to the creek and those north of Raven Road, along Saskatoon Road.

The OKIB Emergency Operations Centre issued the alert "because of the potential danger to life and health," the band wrote on its Facebook page.

Residents should be prepared to leave on short notice.

"Water levels continue to fluctuate, and multiple contributing factors could result in mitigation structures failing. OKIB teams will continue to monitor the situation and provide residents with timely updates as soon as possible."

Further information is expected to be released by midday.

Homes under the evacuation alert include: