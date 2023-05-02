Vernon's Davison Orchards opens today

Chelsey Mutter

Davison Orchards officially opens today.

The generational orchard is celebrating a milestone this year.

“Tom Davison, who was my uncle, started here in 1933,” said Bob Davison.

“We’re really excited about this season coming up, as grandpa said, it’s our 90th year anniversary celebrating farming together as a farm and a team and a community, so we’re really looking forward to that,” said Laura Shaw, a fourth-generation Davison family member.

Over the years, the orchard has gone through its share of ups and downs. With economic uncertainty, bad crop yields and bad weather at times, the orchard has still managed to thrive.

“We really have no real secrets, except a lot of work and good decisions," said Bob.

Anyone wanting to purchase tickets, or find out more about the orchard can visit their website.

Despite the slow start to spring, the orchard is expecting lots of fruit to come.

“It’s amazing between the rain and the heat - the orchard and all the crops have just exploded in the last few days, so that really brings quite a bit of anticipation,” said Laura.

A customer favourite – honeycrisp apples – are expected to have a great yield this year.

“We’ve got a new strain of honey crisp, that’s gonna set us apart from everybody else,” said Bob.

The family has been working hard to make sure the orchard is ready for visitors. Some of the often unsung heroes are the family farmers like Tom and Lance Davison and Laura’s husband Kevin Shaw.

The Davisons say they’re excited to welcome everyone back to the orchard.

“After a long winter, we’re really looking forward to seeing all of our customers and our friends come back for the new season. We’re looking forward to the playgrounds being noisy again and the animals – Rocky the cat is looking forward to all her visitors,” said Laura.

To thank its visitors for their continuing support, Davison's is launching a contest to reward a local school.

For each real fruit ice cream cone sold from May 2 to June 10, 90 cents will be donated to the winning school's Parent Advisory Committee.

Ice cream buyers will receive a ballot to enter their school to win kettle corn and fresh Davison apple juice for their class. The winning class will also get a strawberry rhubarb pie for their teacher.

Davison's country village, animal barn, and kids playgrounds will be open Tuesday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Farmhouse Café will be open the same days, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Orchard and blossom tours will run Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.