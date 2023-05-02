Have a Heart Radiothon returns May 11 in support of Vernon Jubilee Hospital

Photo: Contributed

Moms and babies are among those who will benefit from the 20th annual Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation Have a Heart Radiothon.

The special broadcast May 11 on PURE Country 105.7 will raise money to help purchase life-saving equipment for the hospital.

Since its inception, the Radiothon has raised more than $1 million for VJH.

Among those who have benefitted from equipment the Radiothon has funded is Serena Silchenko.

After years of trying, Cherryville residents Silchenko and her husband Talon were thrilled with the news they were going to be parents.

She went into labour two weeks early and says: "I knew I couldn't relax until I was surrounded by the support and safety of the VJH team," Serena says.

"When I held Isabelle for the first time, I felt the joy only a first-time parent can experience. So much could have gone wrong, but we were fortunate to have access to excellent health care."

This year's goal is to purchase a fetal health surveillance monitor and base, and an infant care 'panda warmer' – specialized machines that provided the best care to Serena and baby Isabelle on Jan. 31.

"This equipment enables nurses to have constant information about how mom and baby are doing, and if there are complications, they have everything at their fingertips," says VJH Foundation executive director Kate McBrearty.

PURE Country radio host Turner Gentry will be broadcasting from Village Green Shopping Centre to raise funds for Women's and Children's Health Services at VJH.

You can give in person at the mall, online at www.vjhfoundation.org/donate, or by calling the VJH Foundation at 250-558-1362.

The Radiothon will run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.