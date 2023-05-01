Precautionary boil water notice lifted for residents of Killiney Beach

Photo: Google Maps
A precautionary boil water notice has been lifted for residents of Killiney Beach.
The Regional District of Central Okanagan issued the notice Wednesday for some customers of the Killiney Beach water system following emergency repairs to a broken service line.
Test results now confirm water quality is within acceptable Canadian drinking water guidelines and boil water precautions are no longer in effect.
The notice is rescinded for residents of:
- 337, 343, 349, 373 and 379 Killarney Way
- 9294 - 9514 Hodges Road
- 9467 – 9551 Kilkenny Place