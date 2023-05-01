Westside bridge closure, OKIB warns of debris in Okanagan Lake

Photo: OKIB

Spring freshet is piling up debris in Whiteman's Creek.

The Okanagan Indian Band alerted residents Monday to debris removal work underway at the Whiteman's Creek Bridge on Westside Road.

Travellers are advised to expect delays as work continues.

"OKIB is actively monitoring ... creeks in response to the spring freshet, and increased flooding risk due to the rising temperatures in the coming days," the First Nation says on its Facebook page.

"Crews are currently on site at the Whiteman's Creek Bridge crossing to mitigate freshet debris. Expect bridge closures while debris removal is occurring, and please exercise patience while work is ongoing in the area."

Logs and other debris are clogging the creek, and water is running high and fast.

Boater are also advised to exercise caution, as debris is being washed out into Okanagan Lake.

"Large debris (is) flowing through the creeks and into Okanagan Lake," the band says.

"OKIB would like to advise boaters in the North Arm of Okanagan Lake to exercise caution while boating in the area. There is a high likelihood of large debris such as stumps or logs in the vicinity."