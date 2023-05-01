209246
Vernon  

Adventurous pony loose on street in Deep Creek area of rural Enderby

Cheeto is on the run

- | Story: 424452

An Enderby-area woman is hoping someone might help track down Cheeto.

The pony has escaped her rural property on Deep Creek Road and is running loose on the street.

Vanessa Duguay says it's not known where the frisky white pony currently is, and that it could be on anyone in the area's property.

"He ran down the road and I lost sight of him," says Duguay, who can't give chase because she's got a baby at home that can't be left alone.

"I don't know where he is," she says of Cheeto.

She's hoping anyone who comes the pony will either be able to secure it or return it to her property.

She can be contacted at 780-827-6236.

