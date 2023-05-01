Vernon man pleads guilty to 2018 manslaughter of Heather Barker

Photo: Facebook Shaun Wiebe

The man charged in a 2018 death in Vernon has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Shaun Ross Wiebe pleaded guilty Monday in the death of Heather Barker.

Barker, 37, was found unresponsive in her Cordon Place home on March 15, 2018.

She died later in hospital.

The file has been adjourned to June 5 for sentencing, says Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the BC Prosecution Service.

Wiebe previously elected to be tried by Supreme Court Judge alone.

Records from the College of Pharmacists of British Columbia show Wiebe had his registration suspended in 2019 due to a substance-abuse problem.

He formerly operated Wiebe's Pharmacy in the Discovery Plaza in downtown Vernon.