Okanagan Advertiser ceases publication after 120 in Armstrong

Photo: Okanagan Advertiser

A North Okanagan newspaper with a 120-year history has ceased publication.

The Okanagan Advertiser, locally known as the Armstrong Advertiser, put out its last edition on April 27.

The top headline lamented the "end of an era."

"It's going to leave a void in the community," publisher Will Hansma confirmed.

Hansma said he's "very disappointed," but added "there is a time and a decision that had to be made."

A front-page editorial said: "After more than 120 years of providing community news, the comings and goings of residents, weather reports predicted by pigs' spleens, tongue-in-cheek musings, countless election results, sports highlights and so much more, the Okanagan Advertiser is stopping the presses for the last time.

"All things come to an end, but it's particularly difficult to shut a newspaper like this down because it's such an integral part of the community.

"We've been very honoured to serve the community. Regrettably, it's come to an end. It's an emotional experience for us to have to do this."

The Advertiser first published in 1902. Its closure affects three employees.

Hansma had been publisher since 2009.

He said he and his wife will continue to operate their print shop, Okanagan Printing, out of the same location.

"The office is still open," said Hansma. "We just won't be printing a newspaper anymore."