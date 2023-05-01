First asparagus of the season quickly sells out at Vernon Farmers Market

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Local asparagus season is officially here – if you can get it before it's gone.

The arrival of the first local produce of the season is always eagerly anticipated, and that was the case Monday morning at the Vernon Farmers Market.

The first pickings sold out within hours of the market opening at Kal Tire Place.

Sarah Martel from 4 Elements Farm in Oyama had about 40 pounds of asparagus to sell.

“First of the season, and we sold out before 10 o'clock this morning,” said Martel.

But, there will be more opportunities to get your fix, as asparagus picking has begun in Armstrong and elsewhere across the region.

Martel says it will be available for the next month or so.

"The first pick is usually a little bit small, and then as it heats up, and we're seeing some really warm weather this next week, so yeah, it's gonna be growing fast."

Her farm was the only stall to have asparagus Monday.

The Vernon Farmers Market is open Mondays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.