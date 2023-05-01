New, extended hours at Museum & Archives of Vernon

Photo: Contributed

Vernon's museum is expanding its hours.

"The community has asked and we have listened," the museum says.

Starting May 10, the new hours will be:

Wednesday - 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"We're happy to be able to offer more hours for the public to come check out what's happening at the museum, as there's almost always something new," says curator of visitor experience Laisha Rosnau.

"This spring, we'll have three temporary feature exhibits, and we're continually updating and revising other areas of the museum."

What the Trees Tell Us: A History of the Okanagan as Told by Trees is a collaboration by Gerrasimos Martselos, Crystal-Dawn, and nature.