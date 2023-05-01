Traffic disruptions expected this week on Bella Vista Road

Photo: City of Vernon

A road closure will affect part of Bella Vista Road this week.

The City of Vernon says daytime detours will be in effect as crews conduct service installations.

Wednesday through Friday, Bella Vista will be closed between Allenby Way and Skyview Road from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Transit and emergency vehicles with have access maintained. However, traffic patterns will be changed for all other vehicles.

For residences located along Crosby Rd and its connecting streets: To access your property, use Bella Vista from the east side of the road closure.

For residences located along Bella Vista West of Skyview, including Skyview Road and its connecting streets: To access your property, use Tronson Road and access from the west side of the road closure.

All other motorists are asked to avoid the area to reduce congestion.

Work is expected to be complete by 4:30 p.m., Friday.

For the safety of workers and the public, obey traffic control signage and slow down in the area.