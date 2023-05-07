AI has the potential to help Vernon students and teachers

Photo: SD 22 Seaton Secondary School

Artificial Intelligence in schools might be a great educational tool, at least that’s what one educator believes.

Vernon schools have been taking steps to ensure the program ChatGPT is not abused by students. It’s an artificial intelligence program that can understand human language and respond to it.

ChatGPT has “learned” a large amount of data, including things like books, websites, and articles. For example, someone could ask ChatGPT for a summary of World War One and be given fairly accurate information on the war.

Vernon schools have already seen some students attempt to use the program to cheat on their schoolwork. Prompting teachers to implement new schoolwork and homework methods to avoid abusing the AI technology.

“As technology advances, teachers who traditionally use essays, such as English or social studies teachers, are concerned,” said School District 22 Supt. Christine Perkins

Josh Vance is the assistant director of innovation and technology for School District 22, he believes the technology could be benefit education. For example, it could be used to tailor coursework for students at different reading levels.

“For instance, let's take a Castanet article, and you copy and paste it into ChatGPT, and you say, can you rewrite this at a grade four reading level?” Explains Vance.

“It's gonna spit it out at all sorts of different levels for different readers, and you can really differentiate the learning and meet kids where they're at a little bit quicker than some of the other tools we have.”

Another way the program might be making its way into the classroom for good, is using it as a tool to teach kids critical thinking skills. Ask the program for information and have students verify the information to see how accurate, or not, it is.

For right now, Vance believes the program is going to help stimulate ideas in the classroom and be used as a tool to help teachers: streamline their day to day work.

This fall Vernon will be hosting the Innovate-ED conference at Vernon’s Secondary School. Teachers from all over the province will be coming together to talk specifically about technology in schools.

Educators will be looking at ideas to “leverage technology to enhance and deepen learning for students”.

Vance expects ChatGPT to be a topic of conversation during the conference. Vernon teachers will be exploring AI technology and will hopefully be sharing their findings at the conference this fall.

“Technology is exciting, right?” said Vance. “When you can embed it in your classroom, and be able to be on the cutting edge in a classroom. Kids get excited about that.”

“AI is here to stay, it's going to evolve as we go forward. So in education, it's important for us to teach kids what it is and how it can be used to help them be their best selves.”