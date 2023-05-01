O'Keefe Ranch set to open for Mother's Day weekend

Photo: Contributed

O’Keefe Ranch opens for the season on Mother’s Day weekend.

Opening weekend is May 13-14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will have mother-daughter bonnet making, parasols for rent, and old-fashioned children's games.

There will also be wagon rides, mansion tours, farm animals, a quilt barn, and roleplay artists at the ranch.

Each day at 2 p.m., a Mother’s Day high tea will be served. For ticket bookings visit ticketseller.ca or call 250-549-7469.

It's no secret that the ranch has been struggling financially.

The City of Vernon recently voted no to a ranch request to have its six-figure debt forgiven. The city did agree to extend the repayment date, however.

On top of that, it's been dealing with lower patronage since COVID and deteriorating buildings in “urgent” need of fixing.

Vernon, Coldstream and Spallumcheen all provide grants or grants in aid to fund the historic ranch’s operations.

The City of Vernon accepted the trust of land and artifacts on the ranch in 1977 on condition they would stay an educational and historic park. That agreement was renewed in 1997 for a 30-year term, which expires in 2027.

More recently, O'Keefe's plan toward financial sustainability included adding more revenue streams, such as its 10-site 'glamping' area, which will be coming this summer.

Vernon council has sought a business plan from the ranch going forward and has asked staff to conduct a building condition assessment at the ranch.

Councillors agreed the ranch is an important historical attraction, even if it's not a recognized heritage site.