Cambium Cidery launches season with expanded restaurant

Chelsey Mutter

Guests returning to Vernon's Cambium Cidery (formerly BX Press) are sure to notice something different.

The cidery has added a new restaurant, built a kitchen, dining room and new patio space along with it.

Owners Melissa Dobernigg and Christian Scott joke that guests will notice substantial changes.

“A building,” jokes Scott.

“A roof,” adds Dobernigg... “A lunch menu, forks, backs on chairs, all the things that…”

“A restaurant should be,” Scott finishes.

“But we weren’t and we couldn’t be at that time either. But everyone was happy coming here either way, so hopefully they’ll be happier now.”

“We brought our pizza oven back, so we’ve got wood-fired pizza and this incredible wood fired grill - so it’s really unique, actually probably in North America to have a place with a food fire oven and a wood fire grill,” says Dobernigg.

The wood burning comes from the orchard - something they say is a full-circle moment.

The cidery has both elevated dining as well as more casual meals.

“Wednesdays, Thursdays we do pizzas and share plates,” said Scott. “And then on the weekend we break into a little more elevated dining, but still very casual and approachable.

“So it’s an exciting place to come back to because you’re going to get a different menu and different opportunities to try different things almost every time.”

To check out the current menu, or to book reservations, visit cambiumcider.com.

There’s no apples on the trees yet, but there’s still lots of cider to go around.

“They come straight from the orchard - some days literally right to the apple press - and they’re pressed into the tank, so you get all those really fresh, vibrant flavours.”

“It’s then fermented over the whole winter - just like a white wine – and then we bottle, bottle, bottle.”

The cidery is a generational orchard from Dobernigg’s husband's family. It was started in the 1940s by Dave Dobernigg’s grandpa.

Dobernigg says the community has really embraced the cidery, launched in 2013.