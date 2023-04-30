'Even better' if you don't burn says Lumby fire chief after Saturday grass fire

Photo: File photo

A grass fire in Lumby Saturday has the local fire chief saying it’s “even better” if people don’t burn right now.

Tony Clayton, Chief of the Lumby Fire Department, says a resident was having a bonfire to burn yard debris when the wind picked up and the “fire took off”.

The fire took place on an acreage within the Lumby village and grew up to half an acre in size. Clayton is reminding people to be prepared when burning.

“He could have had a hose, he did have water in pails,” explained Clayton. “He was really surprised how fast it took off, so by the time he got his pails of water it was already beyond his capabilities.”

Clayton said the resident did the right thing by calling the fire department. Crews received the call at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, and they were able to get the blaze under control in about half an hour. The fire was fully out by 6:30 p.m.

Clayton says the grass is very dry right now because of the hot weather, and green grass is just starting to come up. People should be careful when burning because fires can take off very quickly, he says.

“If you have to burn just be careful burning, because it’s drier than what it seems right now,” says Clayton. “That holds true for the whole North Okanagan.”