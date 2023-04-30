Vernon Search and Rescue volunteers rescue immobile boat Saturday

Photo: VSAR

Vernon Search and Rescue volunteers responded to their first boat rescue of the year Saturday evening.

Volunteers were called out to a vessel in distress on Okanagan Lake and responded with their boat crew before the sun had set. The vessel in question had mechanical issues and was unable to operate.

“We transferred passengers to our boat and attached a tow line connecting the two vessels. After a calm ride back to shore our ground team assisted in docking the immobile boat,” VSAR posted to Facebook.

VSAR said they “could not have asked for a more perfect scenario or for nicer subjects.”