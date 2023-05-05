Downtown Days joins forces with Vernon Comic Con for added fun

Photo: File photo

Downtown Days is teaming up with Vernon Comic Con.

Peter Kaz, with the Downtown Vernon Association, says parking will be free throughout the downtown core on Saturday.

There will be numerous activities downtown, including live music.

“We're going to have live music on every block,” Kaz says. “There is going to be a lot of excitement.”

Meanwhile, Comic Con takes place at the Vernon Lodge from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and downtown businesses are getting in on the fun.

Several shops will be offering discounts to anyone who stops by in Comic Con costume. A list of participating businesses can be found on the DVA website.

Kaz says if stores have any related pop-culture items, they are encouraged to put them on display.

A Comic Con afterparty is also planned for the Towne Theatre.