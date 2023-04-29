Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre Society's 2023-24 Spotlight Dance Series launches this summer

Classical ballet to hip-hop will be represented at the The Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre Society's 2023-24 Spotlight Dance Series.

“Our 2023-24 Dance Series has a mix of familiar favourites and Vernon premieres,” said Artistic Director Erin Kennedy. “We are thrilled to share another season of world-class productions from some of Canada’s finest choreographers.”

The series opens on Sept.21 with In My Body by renowned hip-hop dancer Crazy Smooth.

The production explores the effects of aging on street dancers. Young dancers wow with hip-hop moves, interwoven with a corps of older dancers who tell their stories of glory and pain through movement and spoken word.

Together, they deliver jaw-dropping choreography with a message of community and resilience.

Audience favourite Ballet Jörgen returns on Feb. 8 with their take on a beloved Canadian story in Anne of Green Gables – The Ballet. Based on the novel by Lucy Maud Montgomery, Anne of Green Gables – The Ballet follows the adventures of Anne Shirley, an orphan girl sent to live on a farm in the fictional town of Avonlea, P.E.I. Montgomery’s iconic characters dance off the page in this colourful spectacle of classical ballet.

Shay Kuebler returns on March 16 with his newest creation, Momentum of Isolation. Hailed as Kuebler’s most “moving and fiercely funky” work to date by Stir Magazine, Momentum of Isolation weaves together contemporary dance, hip-hop and martial arts with the renowned choreographer’s signature playfulness.

“Shay is known for pushing the boundaries of what ‘dance’ means by drawing inspiration from martial arts and sports like diving and synchronized swimming,” said Kennedy. “He is a very theatrical choreographer who creates characters that you root for. We’re thrilled to have him return with another impressively athletic performance.”

Côté Danse, founded by the National Ballet of Canada’s Principal Dancer and acclaimed choreographer Guillaume Côté, makes their Vernon debut on March 27 with X (Dix). Named “one of the finest male dancers in the world” by the London Times, Côté blends classical ballet with contemporary forms to explore the legendary tale of Odysseus in this enduring story about finding your way home.

Subscriptions are on sale now, with subscribers save 25% off the single-ticket price. Those who book before June 15 take advantage of an exclusive pre-sale period to secure the best seats at the best price before single tickets go on sale.

Spotlight Dance Series subscriptions are $135 for all four performances. Additional discounts available for seniors and students.

“Dance Series presentations are some of our most popular Spotlight performances and classical ballet in particular tends to sell out quickly,” said Executive Director Jim Harding. “The best way to ensure you don’t miss out is to subscribe and get your seats early.”

To learn more & book your Spotlight Dance Series subscription call 250-549-SHOW (7469) or click here.