Vernon Comic Con is happening this Saturday and everyone is invited

It's time to let loose your inner nerd.

Vernon Comic Con is happening this Saturday at the Vernon Lodge.

Comic Con is held on the first Saturday in May which is International Free Comic Book Day.

And while there will be a limited number of free comic books given away, Comic Con is about a lot more than comics.

“It's a pop culture event,” said organizer Peter Kaz.

“It's about 10 per cent comic books, the rest is games, toys, cards, collectibles, clothing, artists – there is so much to see and do.”

One of the popular aspects of any Comic Con is dressing up, and while that is strictly up to participants, Kaz said Comic Con lets you be someone else, at least for a little while.

“It's a safe haven,” said Kaz, a self-professed nerd.

“We always make it a safe place. It doesn't matter what you like doing in your personal time, it doesn't matter if you like dressing up or not, it's a safe place for all ages. It's a place where you can be you, without anybody judging you.”

Kaz said there will also be a “very special announcement” at the event, but to see what the announcement is, you have to go to Comic Con.

There will also be prize giveaways and an afterparty is planned at the Towne Theatre on 30th Avenue.

“They are going to be running a Star Wars marathon leading up to Saturday, and on Saturday they are going to play the movies again during the daytime. Before they play the final movie, there is going to be a two-and-a-half-hour afterparty with thousands of dollars in prizes,” said Kaz.

Numerous downtown businesses are also getting in on the fun by offering discounts to anyone who stops by in costume. A list of participating businesses can be found on the Downtown Vernon Association website.

Kaz said Saturday is also Downtown Days put on by the DVA, so parking is free.

There is a $5 entry fee for Comic Con that runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Kids under 12 can get in for free.