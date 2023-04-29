Vernon Winter Carnival board of directors already working on 2024 event

Photo: Contributed

The current 14 directors of the Vernon Winter Carnival have returned for another year.

The veteran directors will be joined by Tina Kealey and Roel Van de Crommenacker who were voted in at the carnival's general meeting earlier this month.

Laurel Cornell was voted in as chairperson for another year.

“We’re a hard-working board, there’s lots to do and we rely on a very active, hands-on board,” Cornell said.

The 2023-24 board of includes:

Laurell Cornell, chairperson

Leah Martell, vice chair

Boris Ivanoff, treasurer

Amanda Wilms, secretary

Directors:

Peter Kaz

Todd Prentice

Renee Wohl

Camille McClusky

Rod Koenig

Josh Welter

Colin Hamilton

Jason Keis

Jessica Doswell

Lisa Fenyedi

Tina Kealey

Roel Van de Crommenacker

The 2023 carnival had some banner moments with record crowds at the balloon glow and parade.

Other highlights included the success of the SnowGlobe Concert at Kal Tire Place featuring the Reklaws as well has 127 events in 10 days.

“We will continue to work on our five-year plan with a focus on education about Vernon Winter Carnival. It’s important to us that folks know we are a non-profit society and our core values are community, inclusion, tradition, spirit and fun. Our mission statement is the create events for community that connect and engage as well as to highlight Vernon as a top winter destination,” said carnival executive director Kris Fuller.

Vernon Winter Carnival operates year round, behind the scenes planning, networking and volunteering for other organizations.

Anyone interested in getting involved as a sponsor, vendor or volunteer, can email [email protected] for more information.

Carnival currently has a 50-50 raffle online, with a chance to win up to $10,000. Draw date is June 28, must be 19 years to play.