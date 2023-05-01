Vernon Indigenous Showcase to feature human trafficking survivor, Highway of Tears documentary.

Photo: Facebook

A woman who lived through a traumatic childhood and narrowly escaped the dark world of human trafficking will share her message of hope in Vernon on Tuesday.

Auroara Leigh will sing and speak at the Indigenous Showcase at Vernon's Towne Theatre. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the show starting at 6 p.m.

Leigh is an Indigenous singer-songwriter, educational consultant, and activist.

When Leigh talks about overcoming hardships and challenges, she knows that of which she speaks.

Growing up in a remote community in Northern B.C., Leigh endured a childhood fraught with abuse.

“Early on, there was domestic violence. My mom had many partners and there was domestic violence,” she said. “I have childhood trauma, brain injuries and stuff like that.”

When she was 14, Leigh was groomed by a family in Prince Rupert who targeted her for human trafficking.

Leigh said she was on her way to Vancouver, likely to be shipped overseas, when “we were intercepted (by authorities) and I didn't actually end up being raped and trafficked. I was found in time. I wouldn't have survived.”

The road they were on was B.C.'s notorious Highway 16, better known as the Highway of Tears, where many women have gone missing.

The feature movie at Tuesday's showcase is Adaawk, which shines a light on Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women along the Highway of Tears.

“Being 34 now, that happened to me 20 years ago and there were girls going missing back then,” Leigh says. “The family that targeted me were a Vietnamese family, and there were girls going missing all the time.”

Leigh will share her story to let others know they are not alone and don't have to suffer in silence.

Leigh has written and many songs about her challenges.

Leigh says she realized “women are scared to come forward because they don't know that they will be supported. When I was a counsellor, I was hoping that people would know that it is safe to come forward, but I needed to walk the talk. So I took a step back from counselling to immerse myself into my music.”

At the showcase, she will perform several of her original songs as she spreads her message of hope.

“My music is in response to wanting to create safe spaces and group environments,” she says, adding music is a way address difficult topics like abuse and addiction.

“Just the power of listening to others who are sharing can help to plant seeds or water an element of courage and safety rather than shame, because usually those with trauma have shame coupled in with that, and that's what makes it so hard for people to come forward.”

Representatives from various agencies that can offer support will also be at the showcase

“Know if you are just starting this journey there are people out there,” she said. “You are not alone.”

Tickets are $11. Along with Leigh and the movie Adaawk, there will be guest speakers and an artisan market.