Friends rally as Vernon nurse and mother loses son to rare form of cancer

Photo: Twitter

Friends and family are rallying around a Vernon nurse who is more used to helping others.

Andrea Weeks-Boring, a nurse at Vernon Jubilee Hospital, lost her young son, Zac, after a battle with a rare form of cancer.

Colleagues have started a GoFundMe campaign for the grieving mother and father. It was initially created to help with medical expenses.

"I am absolutely heartbroken to be changing this account to a memorial now," organizer Nicole Currie wrote.

Zac was diagnosed with germ cell cancer in December.

"He managed to get through 4.5 rounds of chemo, scans and tests, and more – but in the end the fluid buildup was too much for his big, beautiful brain," his mother wrote in a Facebook post shared by friend and former colleague MLA Harwinder Sandhu.

Zac passed on Monday (April 24) after enjoying a final weekend with friends and family and then took a turn for the worse, says Currie.

"It is absolutely heartbreaking news that my amazing nursing colleague and a great friend Andrea Weeks-Boring lost her wonderful, talented, young, intelligent and precious son," Sandhu wrote.

"Andrea and her family already endured so much previously. Andrea is one of the strongest, kindest and caring women I have the blessings of knowing.

"Despite what she had gone through in her life, she brings so much joy, kindness and inspiration in many people's lives, with her smile, care and willingness to help others whenever it's needed."

Zac was known for his big personality and, being young and healthy prior to diagnosis, did not have any type of life insurance.

The campaign has raised more than $9,000.