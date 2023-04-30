Armstrong holding community session on new evacuation route plan

Photo: City of Armstrong

Armstrong is planning a community information session next week on emergency preparedness.

The session will reviewing emergency evacuation procedures and help residents understand their own preparedness.

It's planned for Wednesday, 7 p.m. at City Hall.

The event is part of Emergency Preparedness Week, May 7-13.

"The 2021 White Rock Lake Fire created significant displacement of residents and businesses throughout the North Okanagan. As part of reviewing our response to this wildfire event, the City of Armstrong recognized the importance of its own evacuation preparedness," the city says.

Last year, the city completed an evacuation route plan with funding from the province.

"The city recognizes that it plays an important leadership role in ensuring that our citizens and businesses are aware of their own best preparedness practices. We invite all our residents to attend," says emergency program co-ordinator Warren Smith.