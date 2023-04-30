Coldstream eyes zoning change to allow second dwellings on ALR

Photo: File photo

District of Coldstream staff are recommending council amend its zoning bylaw to allow second dwellings on Agricultural Land Reserve land.

Together with an amendment to the Official Community Plan and development application procedures, the changes would encourage more housing as part of the province's push to ease the housing crisis.

It's expected council will consider minimum lot sizing, home sizing and location, along with minimizing impact to agriculture when it meets on Monday.

"The Agricultural Land Commission has had several different policies on second homes on properties in the ALR, but the province has most recently settled on a relatively simple policy of allowing two residential homes on all parcels of land in the ALR, subject to local government approval. There is no longer a requirement that second homes be for family or farm help, or be placed on temporary foundations," a report to council states.

Coldstream current bylaws reflect the previous ALC regulations, only allowing a secondary home on a temporary foundation for family members or farm help.

"Staff have received a considerable number of inquiries – more than 50 in the past year – on constructing a second home in the ALR," the report adds.

Council will have to consider how restrictive its policy on the matter will be, from a basic 'use in right' with limited zoning control, to full rezoning and development permitting.

"Council may opt to simply treat second dwellings on ALR land like first dwellings, and only control through zoning bylaw mechanisms, such as setbacks or distances from other buildings. This approach is far and away the quickest and least effort-intensive, though obviously with no political control beyond writing the bylaw," staff advise.

However, this could lead to more variance requests.

Staff recommend a 'use in right' policy on large ALR parcels, with a staff issued development permit to control elements such as siting, access and buffering.

While ALR designation is normally seen as been applied to larger lots, many of the ALR lots in Coldstream are relatively small, often the same size as residential lots. "These lots are functionally residential lots," the report states.

A minimum lot size of at least one hectare is recommended for second dwellings, matching the minimum lot size for new septic fields.

The concept of 'home plating' or residential footprint, refers to constructing dwellings close together so as to reduce the amount of farmland dedicated to housing and to discourage future subdivision pressures.