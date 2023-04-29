Coldstream to 'wait and see' as housing plan leaves many questions unanswered

Photo: BC Homes for People plan

Coldstream is taking a "wait-and-see" approach on B.C.'s new Homes for People housing plan.

The sweeping plan brings in several measures to encourage more housing to meet chronic and growing demand.

Council expected to discuss Coldstream's response to the plan at its committee of the whole meeting on Monday.

"At the high level, staff are recommending that council adopt a wait-and-see approach until the province sees fit to release more details," the council agenda states.

"Ultimately, a lot of the issues that will arise from provincial changes will have to be dealt with through a review of district planning documents, most importantly the Official Community Plan.

"Coldstream is overdue for its mandatory five-year OCP review anyway, so if council opts to support a 2024 review, these items will be integrated into long-range planning."

The Homes for People plan encourages more use of secondary suites, carriage homes, along with denser, multi-unit housing, which, at face value, may appear to contrast with Coldstream's mostly rural, single-family-home development history.

On small-scale, multi-unit housing, a report to council says the so-called 'missing middle housing' commonly refers to three- and four-plex units on single-family lot sizes.

However, district staff are uncertain how Coldstream may be affected by impending legislation.

"The province has given absolutely no indication as to what form this will take. Provincial messaging on this is contradictory, with some provincial releases saying it will apply to all of the province, while some say it will only apply to certain areas," the report states.

"The province has also included 'softening language' in the announcements, talking about 'working with municipalities and partners'. There is absolutely no clarity as to what is meant by this, which municipalities might be worked with, or who the partners might be."

Coldstream staff feel there is "little that can be done on this issue at this time."

If such changes are broadly managed, the district will have to look at reviewing master servicing plans and development cost charges.

A separate report to council identified secondary housing on farmland, secondary suites, carriage house houses, duplexes, and manufactured homes as some of the top issues district staff are asked about.