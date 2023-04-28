CMHA Vernon will be holding its annual Community Block Party May in Polson Park

Photo: Pexels

As Mental Health Week nears, people are encouraged to learn more about mental health and break down the stigma surrounding it.

Inaugurated by the Canadian Mental Health Association in 1951, May 1-7 marks the 72nd annual Mental Health Week in Canada.

Mental Health Week is a social change campaign to educate the public and shift beliefs and perceptions about mental health. It helps promote behaviours and attitudes that foster well-being, support good mental health and create a culture of understanding and acceptance.

To further this, the Vernon branch of the CMHA will be holding its annual Community Block Party May 4 at Polson Park Bandshell from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will feature music by 6 Shades of Grey, a barbecue by donation and a chance to enter to win two tickets to Comedy for a Cause at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre.

The CMHA's annual Mental Health Week aims to shift attitudes and perceptions about mental health. The 2023 theme is My Story.

“Our stories make us human. They're how we pass down information, culture, language and ways of life. They connect us with our families and ancestors. Collectively and individually, we have multiple layers and stories that make us who we are, and while each year 1 in 5 Canadians experience a mental illness or mental health issue, five in five of us – that's all people – have mental health,” said CMHA in a press release.

“While we don't all share the same experiences, we do all share a similar array of emotions, fears and hopes. These emotions, fears and hopes create a connection between the listener, the characters and the storyteller. That connection, the one that recognizes the ways that we're the same and promotes understanding despite our differences, is the foundation of building stronger communities. The sense of community that storytelling creates is more vital today than ever before.”

For more information about Mental Health Week, click here.

To learn about CMHA Vernon's programs and services, visit their website.