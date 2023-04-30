Davison Orchards celebrates 90 years of farming as it gets ready to open

Photo: Contributed

Vernon's Davison Orchards celebrates 90 years of farming this year as it gets set to open for the season.

The popular farm market and tourist destination throws the gates open on Tuesday.

"When our family first started farming in Vernon in 1933, they never could have imagined what it would look like 90 years later,” says Laura Shaw, a fourth-generation Davison.

Without the community and their loyal support to our farm and family, we would not be the farm we are today. As we commemorate 90 years of farming together, we very much celebrate our community as part of that milestone."

As a thank you, Davison's is launching a contest that will reward a local school.

For each real fruit ice cream cone sold from May 2 to June 10, 90 cents will be donated to the winning school's Parent Advisory Committee.

Ice cream buyers will receive a ballot to enter their school to win the kitty – plus kettle corn and fresh Davison apple juice for their class, and a strawberry rhubarb pie for their teacher.

Davison's country village, animal barn, and kids playgrounds will be open Tuesday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Farmhouse Café will be open the same days, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Orchard and blossom tours will run Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.