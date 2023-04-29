Sunflower Childcare Centre to be held at Vernon's Okanagan College campus

Photo: Contributed Former Okanagan College Instructor Lloyd Davies and his wife Janet Armstrong.

Okanagan College is holding a fundraiser to help grow the Sunflower Childcare Centre.

A brighter future for student parents in Vernon will be the focus of Okanagan College Foundation’s upcoming Plant a Seed Day Fundraiser.

The event will take place May 10, from 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Kalamalka Campus.

The fun event will support the new, affordable, 44-seat on-campus Sunflower Childcare Centre, operated by local non-profit childcare provider, Maven Lane.

Guests will be invited to 'tap into their inner child' with family-friendly activities like a lemonade crawl, a Crazy 8 tournament, sunflower-themed art and yoga classes, line dancing and local eats.

The event is open to everyone and is free to attend.

In honour of Mother’s Day, local donors, including former Okanagan College Instructor Lloyd Davies and his wife Janet Armstrong, will match a total of $80,000 in donations received on Plant a Seed Day, and throughout the month of May.

For anyone who donates as part of Plant a Seed Day, their gift will have double the impact.

“Student-parents with access to childcare are three times more likely to graduate, so a donation to the Sunflower Childcare Centre is really an investment in the wellbeing of students, their families, and our community,” says Helen Jackman, executive director Okanagan College Foundation.

For more information on Plant a Seed Day, or to make a donation, click here.