Vernon suspect arrested in Revelstoke, thanks to public tips

Photo: Contributed

Members of the public helped Vernon RCMP nab a suspect involved in thefts and a dangerous flight from police.

On April 17, police received reports of thefts in progress at two businesses in the north end of the city.

Responding officers located the suspect, who evaded capture and fled in a stolen vehicle.

Investigators then issued a media release asking for help from the public in locating and identifying the suspect.

“On Thursday, April 27, acting on a tip from a member of the public who saw the bulletin, RCMP officers in Revelstoke located the stolen truck and suspect. The man was arrested safely and without incident,” Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski says.

“We want to express our appreciation to the public and our media partners for your help with this investigation. Your sharing of this information is what led to the timely apprehension of this individual.”

Scott Robert Page, 33, of Calgary, has been charged with several Criminal Code offences, including possession of stolen property, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police, obstruction and two counts of theft.

Following an initial court appearance, he was remanded in custody.