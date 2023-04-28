Day of Mourning reflects on 181 workplace deaths in BC last year

Photo: Jon Manchester

The 181 workplace deaths in B.C. in 2022 were mourned Friday at a sombre ceremony outside Vernon City Hall.

The event marked the National Day of Morning, which remembers those who lost their lives due to work-related incidents or occupational diseases.

Speaking on behalf of MP Mel Arnold, his assistant Teresa Durning said "it's troubling to hear how many more lives have been lost.

"We all go to work expecting a safe environment."

She said dangers lurking in the workplace are not all physical, but can include invisible biological or mental health hazards.

MLA Harwinder Sandhu called it "a solemn day to remember and pay tribute to all the workers who didn't make it home safely."

Sandhu listed recent improvements to worker safety, including licensing of asbestos abatement contracts, enhanced WorkSafe BC investigations, and changes to the Employment Standards Act to better protect youths from dangerous work.

"Every worker has the right to refuse unsafe work," she said.

Phil Savill with the Canadian Union of Public Employees said the pandemic may be over, but workers still have the right to be protected from infection on the job.

He said the effects of the pandemic are still being felt in the workplace, as "impacts on emotional and mental health start to emerge...

"It's not enough to acknowledge danger, it must be addressed and not ignored."

Paige Gallant with WorkSafe BC noted 2022's 181 deaths was an increase from 161 in 2021.

One hundred and seven of those were from occupational disease, with 61 resulting from asbestos exposure.

Others included workplace falls, being caught in equipment, or motor vehicle incidents.

Two workplace deaths were recorded in the North Okanagan.

Capt. Rob Cucheran with Vernon Fire Rescue noted 48 new names were recently added to the B.C. Firefighters Memorial outside the legislature in Victoria, recording deaths over the past three years ... "and there are already more names to be added next time."

Insp. Blake MacLeod with the Vernon RCMP noted the danger those in public safety positions face every day.

"The inherent dangers are obvious," he said.

Workplace injuries and illnesses also resulted in about four million lost days of work in 2022.