Minister of Municipal Affairs addresses SILGA convention on housing, drug crises

Photo: Darren Handschuh Minister of Municipal Affairs Anne Kang took some time to speak one-on-one with delegates at the SILGA convention in Vernon.

The Southern Interior Local Government Association convention in Vernon wrapped up Friday with some common themes emerging between communities.

It should come as no surprise that affordable housing topped the list of priorities for many delegates.

Friday's keynote speaker, Minister of Municipal Affairs Anne Kang, said the province is aware of the issue and is making millions of dollars available to combat the housing crisis.

While addressing the close to 300 delegates, Kang recapped provincial housing programs that have been announced.

An increase in numbers on the street has gone hand-in-hand with the housing crunch, and many municipalities in the Thompson Okanagan have been dealing with issues associated with perceived safety concerns from the homeless community.

Some 50 Kamloops residents gathered on the steps of City Hall this week to express their concern about community safety. Businesses in the Okanagan have repeatedly expressed safety concerns.

Speaking to Castanet, Kang said: "Help is on the way."

"We are looking at how we can move forward with public safety."

Kang said the province will be looking at training more police and first responders and will also provide $1 billion to tackle addiction and mental health issues.

"That will look at how people recover and what services they need so people can get better. In order to get people off the street, we need services. We need housing, we need wrap-around services, we need medical attention," the minister said.

A program she is fond of is the peer program, in which those with lived experience help others.

Regarding drug use in public places and the recent decriminalization of personal amounts of street drugs, Kang said she trusts local governments are doing "what is best for their community."

Despite a plea from Interior Health not to, Sicamous has already banned drug use in public parks.

"Local governments are elected by the people, and the people entrust them to make these decisions," said Kang.

"If they reach out and want advice, I certainly would be happy to listen to what their challenges are, but I do encourage them to talk to their health authorities on how to best move forward because this is a health-related issue."

Kang had been scheduled to make an undisclosed funding announcement, but party handlers said the news has been postponed.