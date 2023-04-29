Glittery Golden Jewell Beetle can be found from Okanagan to LA

Photo: Contributed

The 'disco beetle' is a shiny critter.

“Came across this glittering crawly when out walking along Glen Canyon on March 26,” Chris Knoll said in an email to Castanet.

The so-called 'disco' beetle has unique colouring in the form of glittery green on its winged back.

The Golden Jewell Beetle can be found from the Okanagan to California.

They aren't dangerous to humans – they don't bite – but can be a nuisance.

According to Natural Resources Canada, the beetle is most troublesome as a wood pest, particularly in buildings, where its damage consists of mined timbers or boards, and exit holes cut through finished surfaces.

Adult beetles select recently dead trees, dying trees, or unseasoned logs on which to lay their eggs. These materials become particularly attractive when they have had bark injuries such as those caused by fire, logging or lightning.

Unseasoned lumber with attached bark may also be attacked. In late spring or summer, the females seek out sites where they can lay their eggs in close proximity to wood, such as in bark crevices and scars. Eggs are laid singly or in masses, are surrounded by an adhesive secretion, and hatch soon afterwards.

The newly emerged larvae bore into the wood, usually 1 to 2 cm below the sapwood surface where they excavate mines that are enlarged as the larvae grow in size; occasionally, heartwood is penetrated.

Larvae in structures can sometimes be located by their audible chewing sounds. At other times, the location of larvae or their mines may be seen when a larval mine breaks the surface or when the mine causes a slight dimpling or troughing of the wood.