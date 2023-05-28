Golf tournament hopes to raise 20k

Photo: BGC Okanagan 2022 Acera Insurance Golf 4 Kids event

A $20,000 fundraising goal has been set for the Acera Insurance Golf 4 Kids events across the Okanagan.

The money raised will go to the Boys and Girls Club Okanagan and the programs it offers to children, youth and families.

The charity golf games will be happening throughout the summer. The first takes place at the Twin Lakes Golf course in the South Okanagan on June 22, then at Spallumcheen Golf & Country Club on July 13, and finally at Kelowna's Harvest Golf Club on Aug. 9.

You can register for the golf games on the BGC Okanagan website. Registration includes golf, prizes and dinner. There will also be a silent and live auction.

“With the funds raised from these golf events, we can provide a safe place of belonging with positive role models for young people,” said Richelle Leckey, community engagement coordinator at BGC Okanagan.

“A place where they can experience new opportunities, overcome barriers, build positive relationships, and develop confidence and skills for life.”

The 34th annual event is sponsored by Acera Insurance. Organizers are hoping to raise $20,000 for the BGC Okanagan.

“With the help from our local business community and supporters of this event, we will continue to provide a valuable service to the young people in the Okanagan," said Leckey.

"We offer many options to showcase your support by registering a team, becoming a sponsor, and/or donating to our silent auction."