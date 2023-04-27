Lafarge Canada adds three Westridge Quarries pits to its growing portfolio

Photo: Contributed

An Armstrong-based company that operates gravel and sand pits in the Okanagan has been sold.

Lafarge Canada on Wednesday announced it has acquired Westridge Quarries, which was incorporated in 2005 and has been a leader in the Okanagan aggregate industry.

“This is an exciting step forward in our 2025 growth strategy,” Lafarge Western Canada president and CEO Brad Kohl said in a press release. “This acquisition will allow us to expand our operating footprint and product offerings for our customers in the Okanagan. We will leverage significant synergies with our existing footprint that will strengthen the combined business.”

Lafarge, which has nearly 7,000 employees across Canada, has been busy acquiring pits, quarries, docks and depots in high-growth markets to expand its business. Lafarge Canada is a member of Holcim Group, which employs more than 60,000 people around the world.

“We are excited to watch our organization joining forces with the Lafarge family, a company with strong values and a clear vision for the future,” Westridge Quarries co-owner and general manager Trevor Isaac said. “This acquisition represents a tremendous opportunity for our staff and partners, and will ensure that Westridge Quarries remains an industry leader in service, quality and sustainability.

“We look forward to watching them continue building from the foundation that has been established.”

The deal includes the addition of two quarries and one sand and gravel reserve, which Lafarge said will provide long-term reserves in an established market as well as other real estate. Westridge has quarries in Armstrong, Lake Country and Kelowna.

Lafarge will acquire Westridge’s 70 employees as part of the transaction, the terms of which were not disclosed.