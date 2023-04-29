Vernon Search and Rescue reminds people to prepared before hitting the water

Photo: Facebook

Temperatures are rising and that means people will be heading out on area lakes.

And Vernon Search and Rescue reminds boaters to be prepared before hitting the water.

“Planning on heading out on the lake this weekend? We'll be ready if we're called upon. Last weekend, part of our marine division was on Okanagan Lake for some training. We also checked to make sure our equipment was in tip top shape,” said a post on the VSAR Facebook page.

VSAR reminds people to check their safety equipment and ensure they are adequately prepared for any water adventures.

Boaters are reminded to make sure they have multiple means of signalling for help, both electronic and otherwise, and to wear a personal floatation device.

“The water is very cold and a submerged person will lose muscle co-ordination quickly,” VSAR said.

For more information on safe boating, click here.