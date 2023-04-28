Overnight train noise improved for Armstrong neighbourhood

Photo: The Canadian Press

One Armstrong neighbourhood has been getting more sleep lately, after idling trains have changed their rest stop.

We reported in January about CN Rail freight trains idling overnight near Okanagan Street.

LeAnne Emery said trains would idle noisily all night – just 100 feet from her front door.

The problem has occurred on and off for about a decade, but neighbour Kevin Fisk on nearby Keevil Road says the situation has been better since the most recent complaints.

"For me, yes, but perhaps not for my neighbours further down our street, above the tracks," Fisk told Castanet.

"I will say, it does not park around our neighborhood as often as it did. It formerly was parking here two or three times a week. Now, it seems to be maybe once every couple of weeks."

Fisk reached out to CN’s ombudsman after our initial report.

"To their credit, they responded almost immediately," he says. "Further, they checked back in a couple weeks later to ask if the situation had improved."

The train has been parking farther away from Okanagan Street, but still close to the end of Keevil Road, he says.

He estimates that's about 200 metres farther away from the majority of homes in the neighbourhood.

Like Emery, Fisk says noise from the trains has deprived him of sleep prior to the move.

"My home rumbled all night while they were parked," he said.



Emery previously said the trains run through the night for up to 15 hours.